Holley added to membership of the Russell 2000 Index

Jun. 27, 2022 8:10 AM ETHolley Inc. (HLLY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Holley (NYSE:HLLY) added as a member of the US small-cap Russell 2000 Index, effective after the US market opens on June 27, as part of the 2022 Russell indexes reconstitution.

  • “Following Holley’s public listing last July, we are pleased to join the Russell Universe of Indexes less than a year after our public debut. The inclusion in these indexes is an excellent milestone for Holley, and we welcome the increased awareness and visibility of our company within the investment community.”  commented Dominic Bardos, Chief Financial Officer of Holley. 

