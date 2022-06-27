Axsome surges 50% as FDA issues proposed labeling for depression drug

Jun. 27, 2022 8:13 AM ETAxsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) added ~48% in the pre-market Monday after the clinical-stage biotech announced that it received the proposed labeling from the FDA regarding its marketing application for depression candidate AXS-05.
  • “The Company is reviewing the proposed labeling and will reply to the FDA to secure final labeling agreement,” Axsome (AXSM) said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
  • With its New Drug Application, the company has sought the FDA approval for AXS-05 as a treatment for major depressive disorder.
  • Previously, Axsome (AXSM) said that it agreed with the terms proposed by the agency over the post-marketing requirements/ commitments regarding the NDA.
  • That announcement sent the company shares sharply higher in April as investors expected a near-term regulatory action on the candidate.
