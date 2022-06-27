Dalrada Energy signs partnership for ESG Banking software solutions
- Dalrada Financial (OTCQB:DFCO) stated Monday that its Dalrada Energy Services has partnered with a San Francisco-based software company - Banyan Infrastructure.
- The partnership is to provide a cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) solution for DES sustainable infrastructure and renewable ESG projects.
- "Partnering with Banyan Infrastructure gives DES a 360-degree view of the financial components of its ESG contracts across IoT monitoring systems, bank accounts, and other asset management applications," said DES President, Tom Giles. "This capability ensures that our ESG clients meet net-zero goals and contractual obligations with complete transparency, while also saving money and receiving higher quality service."
