CECO Environmental closes Western Air Ducts acquisition, expands industrial air offering

Jun. 27, 2022 8:18 AM ETCECO Environmental Corp. (CECE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) completed the acquisition of industrial air quality consultancy and engineering firm, Western Air Ducts and its patented air control system Inteliair.
  • Both the brands will be included into CECO's industrial air platform.
  • Western Air is a leading global firm in dust and fume extraction solutions, providing industrial air consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and aftermarket parts and services.
  • "This is another strategic and accretive acquisition for CECO and expands our industrial air addressable market by more than $150M," CEO Todd Gleason commented.
  • The acquisition adds a complementary line of standard size cartridge and bag dust collectors that expand CECO's ability to immediately provide in-stock solutions and quick shipment.
