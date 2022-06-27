CECO Environmental closes Western Air Ducts acquisition, expands industrial air offering
Jun. 27, 2022 8:18 AM ETCECO Environmental Corp. (CECE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) completed the acquisition of industrial air quality consultancy and engineering firm, Western Air Ducts and its patented air control system Inteliair.
- Both the brands will be included into CECO's industrial air platform.
- Western Air is a leading global firm in dust and fume extraction solutions, providing industrial air consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and aftermarket parts and services.
- "This is another strategic and accretive acquisition for CECO and expands our industrial air addressable market by more than $150M," CEO Todd Gleason commented.
- The acquisition adds a complementary line of standard size cartridge and bag dust collectors that expand CECO's ability to immediately provide in-stock solutions and quick shipment.