ADMA's 6th plasma collection facility gets FDA approval
Jun. 27, 2022 8:21 AM ETADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) said it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its sixth ADMA BioCenters plasma collection facility, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
- The company said on June 27 that the facility began operations and initiated source plasma collection in Q4 2021 and now with the approval, site can collect and introduce into interstate commerce, human source plasma for further manufacturing in the U.S.
- ADMA added that it is on-track to have all its 10 plasma collection centers FDA-approved by the end of 2023.
- At full capacity, the plasma center expects to maintain a staff of 50.