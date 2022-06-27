Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) trended higher in premarket trading after the online pet retailer received an analyst upgrade. Also added to a Buy rating was shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML), which sent the stock higher by double digits.

Moreover, shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) explode to the topside as the FDA issued a proposed labeling for its depression drug.

Falling in the red early on are shares of ETSY (NASDAQ:ETSY), as the stock was downgraded to a Hold.

Gainers

Shares of Chewy (CHWY) rallied in early market trading as the stock jumped 5.6% after Needham called a bottom on the stock saying it sees CHWY as a defensive play. Needham boosted its rating on Chewy to a Buy from a Hold and allocated a new price target of $55.

MoneyLion (ML) increased 11.6% in Monday’s premarket trading session after Loop Capital analyst-initiated coverage of the fintech stock with a Buy rating. The analyst also pointed out that ML has grown at a triple digit rate with a path toward adjusted EBITDA breakeven by end of 2022.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) surged 51.3% after the clinical-stage biotech firm announced that it received the proposed labeling from the FDA regarding its marketing application for depression candidate AXS-05.

Decliner

ETSY (ETSY) fell 3.4% on Monday morning as shares of the e-commerce stock was downgraded by Needham to a Hold Rating from a Buy Rating. The firm said it viewed the discretionary nature of the ETSY model increasingly at risk and lowered 2022-2023 GMS estimates.

