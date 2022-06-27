Hot Stocks: CHWY and ML rise on upgrades, AXSM surges, and ETSY falls on downgrade

Jun. 27, 2022 8:31 AM ETChewy, Inc. (CHWY), ML, AXSM, ETSYBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor

Stock market chart

G0d4ather/iStock via Getty Images

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) trended higher in premarket trading after the online pet retailer received an analyst upgrade. Also added to a Buy rating was shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML), which sent the stock higher by double digits.

Moreover, shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) explode to the topside as the FDA issued a proposed labeling for its depression drug.

Falling in the red early on are shares of ETSY (NASDAQ:ETSY), as the stock was downgraded to a Hold.

Gainers

Shares of Chewy (CHWY) rallied in early market trading as the stock jumped 5.6% after Needham called a bottom on the stock saying it sees CHWY as a defensive play. Needham boosted its rating on Chewy to a Buy from a Hold and allocated a new price target of $55.

MoneyLion (ML) increased 11.6% in Monday’s premarket trading session after Loop Capital analyst-initiated coverage of the fintech stock with a Buy rating. The analyst also pointed out that ML has grown at a triple digit rate with a path toward adjusted EBITDA breakeven by end of 2022.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) surged 51.3% after the clinical-stage biotech firm announced that it received the proposed labeling from the FDA regarding its marketing application for depression candidate AXS-05.

Decliner

ETSY (ETSY) fell 3.4% on Monday morning as shares of the e-commerce stock was downgraded by Needham to a Hold Rating from a Buy Rating. The firm said it viewed the discretionary nature of the ETSY model increasingly at risk and lowered 2022-2023 GMS estimates.

Financial participants in search of Wall Street’s top daily gainers and decliners throughout the entire trading session should look towards Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.