Local Bounti jumps 8% on joining Russell 2000 Index
Jun. 27, 2022 8:22 AM ETLocal Bounti Corporation (LOCL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) shares are up 8% in premarket trading on Monday as the agriculture products company said it will join the Russell 2000 Index at the market open today, June 27, 2022.
- On June 09, Seeking Alpha Quant Rating System issued a warning about Local Bounti (LOCL) stock at the high risk of performing badly, citing it is overpriced and has inferior profitability when compared to other consumer staples stocks.
- Quant's Strong Sell rating sets the stock analysis stand apart from Wall Street's Buy.
