Capstone Green Energy nabs follow-on order from bottling and packaging solutions provider
Jun. 27, 2022 8:29 AM ETCapstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) received a follow-on order for two signature series microturbines totaling 1.6 MW for a leading bottling and packaging solutions provider in Mexico.
- The C1000S and C600S microturbines will be installed in a combined heat and power application.
- DTC Solutions, Capstone's exclusive distributor for Mexico and Central America, secured the order, which is expected to be commissioned before the end of the year.
- The natural gas-fueled microturbines will be installed at the industrial manufacturer’s Guadalajara facility and will provide 24/7 reliable and continuous electrical power and thermal energy for the plant.
- The order will lead to energy consumption savings of ~62% and is seen to generate significant ROI of ~3 years.
- The order includes a 10-year Factory Protection Plan, a long-term service contract.