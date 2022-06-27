Shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) slipped sharply in Monday’s premarket hours as management once again favored Frontier Air Group’s (ULCC) over JetBlue Airways’ (JBLU).

The saga of competing bids from JetBlue (JBLU) and Frontier Airlines (ULCC) has been a long and tumultuous process, with numerous amendments to each offer and a shift in the timing of an investor vote. The latest amendments came from Frontier (ULCC) which included a raising of its per-share cash offer to buy the airline by $2 to $4.13 per share and a hike of its reverse termination fee to $350M.

"We are thrilled to announce the terms of Spirit’s amended agreement with Frontier, which includes nearly double the per-share cash consideration of our prior agreement with Frontier while still allowing stockholders to benefit from the economic upside of airline industry recovery,” Spirit CEO Ted Christie commented. “As this recovery progresses and demand returns, the price of the combined airline’s stock is expected to exceed the per-share price of JetBlue’s fixed, all-cash offer. We urge stockholders to vote FOR the merger agreement with Frontier on the WHITE proxy card prior to the June 30 Special Meeting.”

The market on Monday appeared less enthusiastic on the backing of Frontier (ULCC) instead of JetBlue (JBLU) however. Shares of Spirit Airlines (SAVE) slumped over 5% while Frontier (ULCC) also edged lower. JetBlue (JBLU), by contrast, jumped to a modest gain ahead of Monday’s market open.

A shareholder vote on the competing proposals that was postponed from earlier in June is set to take place on Thursday.

Read more on the latest proxy firm to back Frontier’s updated proposal.