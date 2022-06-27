Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares are rising 2.5% in Monday premarket trading as Goldman Sachs analyst William Nance upgraded the financial services platform to Neutral from Sell, citing a more balanced risk-reward profile amid recent weakness.

Over the next year, Nance sees about 19% upside (price target of $9.50 per share) in Robinhood (HOOD) as the stock suffers intense drawdowns of -16.4% M/M, -56.6% YTD and -77% Y/Y.

Also, rising interest rates are "likely to drive a significant acceleration in net interest income over the next several quarters and help reduce HOOD's losses to a manageable level," Nance wrote in a note to clients.

However, Nance warned that Robinhood's (HOOD) fundamentals are "still very weak," as narrowed "retail trading risk appetite have weighed on active users and margin balances," the note said. In the long-term, the company "needs to see progress on more recurring revenue streams and a return to user growth and engagement levels for shares to outperform," he explained.

Goldman's Neutral rating agrees with the Average Wall Street Analyst view, which rates Robinhood (HOOD) as a Hold (4 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 6 Hold, 3 Sell, 1 Strong Sell). Take a look at why SA contributor Dilantha De Silva thinks Robinhood is a Hold.

In mid-June, Robinhood cut to Underweight at Atlantic on declining user base, activity.