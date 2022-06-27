Durable goods orders jump more than expected in May

Jun. 27, 2022

Tractor Manufacture works. Assembly line inside the agricultural machinery factory. Installation of parts on the tractor body. Tractor Manufacturing Facility. Tractors produced

Maksim Safaniuk/iStock via Getty Images

May Durable Goods: +0.7% vs. +0.1% expected and +0.4% prior. That figure has increased in seven of the last eight months.

Transportation equipment, up for two straight months, advanced 0.8% to $87.6B.

Core durable goods: +0.7% vs. +0.3% expected and +0.2% prior (revised from +0.3%).

Durable goods, excluding defense: +0.6% vs. and +0.2% in April (revised from +0.3%).

Non-defense orders, excluding aircraft: +0.5% vs. and +0.3% prior.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods, up 12 of the last 13 months, increased 1.3% to $268.4B, following a 0.3% increase in April. Transportation equipment shipments rose 2.1% to $84.7B.

Unfilled orders for manufactured durable goods rose 0.3% to $1.11T, rising for 21 consecutive months. Transportation equipment, up 15 of the last 16 months, increased 0.5% to $639.8B.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods rose for the 16th straight month, up 0.6% to $482.7B. Machinery, up 19 straight months, led the increase, rising 1.2% to $82.3B.

Nondefense new orders for capital goods in May increased 0.5% to $83.7B.

Last week, U.S. PMI composite flash expanded at a slower pace in June.

