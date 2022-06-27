Durable goods orders jump more than expected in May

May Durable Goods: +0.7% vs. +0.1% expected and +0.4% prior. That figure has increased in seven of the last eight months.

Transportation equipment, up for two straight months, advanced 0.8% to $87.6B.

Core durable goods: +0.7% vs. +0.3% expected and +0.2% prior (revised from +0.3%).

Durable goods, excluding defense: +0.6% vs. and +0.2% in April (revised from +0.3%).

Non-defense orders, excluding aircraft: +0.5% vs. and +0.3% prior.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods, up 12 of the last 13 months, increased 1.3% to $268.4B, following a 0.3% increase in April. Transportation equipment shipments rose 2.1% to $84.7B.

Unfilled orders for manufactured durable goods rose 0.3% to $1.11T, rising for 21 consecutive months. Transportation equipment, up 15 of the last 16 months, increased 0.5% to $639.8B.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods rose for the 16th straight month, up 0.6% to $482.7B. Machinery, up 19 straight months, led the increase, rising 1.2% to $82.3B.

Nondefense new orders for capital goods in May increased 0.5% to $83.7B.

Last week, U.S. PMI composite flash expanded at a slower pace in June.