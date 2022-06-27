Equitrans Midstream's (NYSE:ETRN) Mountain Valley Pipeline on Friday asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for another four years to finish the pipeline and place it into service, Roanoke Times reports.

MVP is 94% complete but faces "ongoing legal and permitting challenges" from lawsuits by environmentalists, but construction will not be completed by October 13, a deadline set two years ago by FERC.

When plans were first announced for the 303-mile pipeline - to run from northern West Virginia through the New River and Roanoke valleys to connect with an existing pipeline near the North Carolina border - the goal was to have it completed by winter 2018 at a cost of $3.7B; the projected cost has since ballooned to $6.6B, and the expected completion date has been pushed back more than a half-dozen times.

A deadline extension would "provide necessary clarity and certainty to stakeholders" and benefit "the landowners, the environment, project shippers and end-users of natural gas," according to the request sent to FERC. "In addition, the project remains fully subscribed under binding long-term agreements."

Equitrans (ETRN) owns 48% of the project; partners include NextEra Energy (NEE), Consolidated Edison (ED), AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) and RGC Resources (RGCO).

