CN announces series of investments to improve capacity
Jun. 27, 2022 8:34 AM ETCanadian National Railway Company (CNI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) has announced a series of investments in the U.S. and Canada to help "drive sustainable growth and ensure the continued safe movement of goods."
- The Class I freight railway outlined plans to invest around $30M in Tennessee, $150M in Illinois, C$185M in Saskatchewan and C$40M in New Brunswick this year. The funds will be invested in technology, rolling stock units and company-wide decarbonization initiatives, as well as network improvements.
- Maintenance program planned for Tennessee includes: Installing ~38K new railroad ties; rebuilding 16 road crossing surfaces; and maintenance work on bridges, culverts, signal systems, and other track infrastructure.
- Maintenance program highlights for Illinois include: replacing over ten miles of rail; installing ~133K new railroad ties; and rebuilding 35 road crossing surfaces.
- In Saskatchewan, the company plans to replace 25 miles of rail; install over 151K new railroad ties; and rebuild 23 road crossing surfaces, and in New Brunswick it plans to replace 2 miles of rail, install ~7K new railroad ties and rebuild road crossing surfaces.
- The news follows CNI's announcements to invest C$365M in Alberta and C$15M in Nova Scotia.