CLVS, TCOM and GTE among pre market gainers
- Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) +50% as FDA issues proposed labeling for depression drug.
- Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) +42%.
- Nutex Health (NUTX) +14% to join both Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes.
- Femasys (FEMY) +16%.
- Siyata Mobile (SYTA) +14% push-to-talk over cellular SD7 device is now commercially available and sold through FirstNet(R) and AT&T Inc.
- Priority Technology Holdings (PRTH) +11%.
- U.S. Global Investors (GROW) +11% on offer to acquire U.S. Global Investors.
- Blackboxstocks (BLBX) +8%.
- Virgin Orbit Holdings (VORB) +12% establishes new Brazilian subsidiary and receives operator’s license for launch operations in Alcântara.
- Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) +7%.
- Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) +7%.
- Cloopen Group Holding (RAAS) +7%.
- Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) +7% on posting statistically significant data for DMD candidate in open-label trial.
- The RealReal (REAL) +7%.
- Yatsen Holding (YSG) +6%.
- DouYu International Holdings (DOYU) +6%.
- Yum China Holdings (YUMC) +6% Mercury fintech added to list of companies facing possible delisting by SEC.
- IronNet (IRNT) +6%.
- Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) +6%.
- Society Pass (SOPA) +5% targeted at the digital first southeast asia region.
- Vroom (VRM) +5%.
- Dare Bioscience (DARE) +4%.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) +5%.
- Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) +4%.
- Clovis Oncology (CLVS) +5%.