Cybin gets FDA green light to begin clinical trial of psilocybin candidate for depression

Jun. 27, 2022

Psilocybin and Magic Mushrooms

  • The U.S. FDA has granted Investigational New Drug application clearance to Cybin's (NYSE:CYBN) CYB003, an analog of the psychedelic compound psilocybin for major depressive disorder.
  • Cybin can now begin a phase 1/2a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. In it, Participants will receive two administrations (placebo/active and active/active) and response will be evaluated at week 3 (after first dose) and at Week 6 (after second dose).
  • The company expects to have an interim pharmacokinetic and safety data readout in Q4.
