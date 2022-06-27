Cybin gets FDA green light to begin clinical trial of psilocybin candidate for depression
Jun. 27, 2022 8:40 AM ETCybin Inc. (CYBN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The U.S. FDA has granted Investigational New Drug application clearance to Cybin's (NYSE:CYBN) CYB003, an analog of the psychedelic compound psilocybin for major depressive disorder.
- Cybin can now begin a phase 1/2a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. In it, Participants will receive two administrations (placebo/active and active/active) and response will be evaluated at week 3 (after first dose) and at Week 6 (after second dose).
- The company expects to have an interim pharmacokinetic and safety data readout in Q4.
