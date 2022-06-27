Linkbancorp names new operations and technology chief
- Linkbancorp (OTCPK:LNKB) on Monday has announced the appointment of Adam Pierce as chief operations and technology officer.
- Most recently, Pierce has served as director of Enterprise Data & Applications at The Bryn Mawr Trust Company.
- "Adam's addition to our team brings a proven leader with deep technology expertise and a track record of collaborating and innovating in technology and bank operations," said Andrew Samuel, CEO. "Under Adam's leadership, we will continue our efforts to acquire and leverage innovative technology to facilitate an outstanding client and employee experience."
