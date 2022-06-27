Capricor posts statistically significant data for DMD candidate in open-label trial
Jun. 27, 2022 8:44 AM ETCapricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) announced one-year results from a mid-stage open-label extension study on Monday to indicate that its lead asset CAP-1002 led to statistically significant clinical benefits in non-ambulant patients with later-stage Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
- The OLE portion of Phase 2 HOPE-2 trial was open for all 20 participants who were part of the original study. 13 patients entered, and 12 of them completed the first year of study receiving CAP-1002 quarterly.
- One-year analysis shows that the study met its primary endpoint, the performance of the upper limb PUL 2.0, with statistical significance.
- “This evidence builds on the results of the HOPE-2 study, recently published in The Lancet, that showed statistically significant improvements in upper limb function in the treatment group at 12 months,” Chief Executive of Capricor (CAPR) Linda Marbán added.
- In Sep. 2021, the company announced 12-month data from the HOPE-2 trial to indicate that study met its primary efficacy endpoint.