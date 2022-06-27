Capricor posts statistically significant data for DMD candidate in open-label trial

Jun. 27, 2022 8:44 AM ETCapricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments

Duchenne muscular dystrophy genetic test

Hailshadow/iStock via Getty Images

  • Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) announced one-year results from a mid-stage open-label extension study on Monday to indicate that its lead asset CAP-1002 led to statistically significant clinical benefits in non-ambulant patients with later-stage Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
  • The OLE portion of Phase 2 HOPE-2 trial was open for all 20 participants who were part of the original study. 13 patients entered, and 12 of them completed the first year of study receiving CAP-1002 quarterly.
  • One-year analysis shows that the study met its primary endpoint, the performance of the upper limb PUL 2.0, with statistical significance.
  • “This evidence builds on the results of the HOPE-2 study, recently published in The Lancet, that showed statistically significant improvements in upper limb function in the treatment group at 12 months,” Chief Executive of Capricor (CAPR) Linda Marbán added.
  • In Sep. 2021, the company announced 12-month data from the HOPE-2 trial to indicate that study met its primary efficacy endpoint.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.