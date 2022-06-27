MamaMancini’s added to the Russell Microcap Index
MamaMancini's Holdings (NASDAQ:MMMB) added to the Russell Microcap Index after the market opens on Monday, June 27, 2022.
“Inclusion on the Russel Microcap® Index is further validation of the growth we are experiencing and of our continued operational execution, as realized by the markets. The addition to the index will continue to drive and diversify our institutional investor base. We are rapidly positioning as a national platform company driven by our recent acquisitions – expanding our footprint and growing a strong, sustainable presence in the fresh prepared foods segment. We are confident we can continue to deliver strong financial results as we seek to deliver long term value for my fellow shareholders.” said Carl Wolf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s.