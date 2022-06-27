Hemisphere Media gains after disclosing offers above $7/share takeout
Jun. 27, 2022 8:46 AM ETHemisphere Media Group, Inc. (HMTV)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) rose 6.3% in premarket trading after the Spanish language broadcaster disclosed that it received offers above the $7/share deal it agreed to with Searchlight Capital Partners early last month.
- HMTV received a takeover offer for $9/share on June 3 from undisclosed Company E and it received an offer of $8/share from undisclosed Company F on June 7, according to a proxy filing.
- As of the date of the proxy, which is dated Monday, Hemisphere's (HMTV) advisors held initial conversations with representatives of Company E and Company F. HMTV said there can be no assurance that the talks will lead to a superior proposal.
- HMTV announced last month it was being sold to unit of Gato Investments LP, a portfolio investment of Searchlight Capital. Concurrently with the Gato deal, HMTV entered into a separate agreement to sell Pantaya, the Spanish language streaming platform in the U.S. to TelevisaUnivision.
- The higher offers come as Edenbrook Capital LLC, an HMTV holder, earlier this month said that the equity value of its going private deal should be at least $16-$23 per share.
- The Hemisphere Media (HMTV) sale announcement comes after a Reuters report in July that the company was exploring options, including a potential sale.