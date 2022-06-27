Kaival Brands announces leadership transitions
Jun. 27, 2022 8:47 AM ETKaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (KAVL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Kavial Brands (NASDAQ:KAVL) announced that its CEO and founder, Nirajkumar Patel, will transition to Chief Science and Regulatory Officer..
- Eric Mosser, current COO, will become President and remain COO; he will serve as principal executive officer for purposes of its filings with SEC.
- The changes comes amidst the company's recently announced international licensing agreement with a Philip Morris affiliate on June 13, 2022.
- The transition will allow Mr. Patel to focus on developing new products and expanding the Bidi Vapor product portfolio which is directly related to the new agreement with Philip Morris affiliate.