Greenlane announces ~$5.4M securities offering
Jun. 27, 2022 8:48 AM ETGreenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) has announced an offering of 21.6M shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase 21.6M shares at a purchase price per share (and accompanying warrant) of $0.25.
- The warrants will have five and one-half year term, will become exercisable six months following the date of issuance and will have an exercise price of $0.25/share.
- Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be ~$5.4M; net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
- The offering is expected to close around June 29, 2022.