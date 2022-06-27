THOR Industries upsizes share repurchase authorization to $600M
Jun. 27, 2022
- THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) to utilize up to $250M to purchase shares of the company's common stock through December 21, 2024, with $151,678,891.47 remaining on the authorization as of June 24, 2022 and authorized up to an additional $448,321,168.53 to purchase shares through July 31, 2025, bringing the total authorization to $600M and extending the duration of the program by approximately seven months.
- “We have been aggressively buying shares in the market since our share repurchase authorization was announced in December 2021, and have purchased more than one million THOR shares to-date. We continue to believe that THOR shares present a compelling investment opportunity at current share prices, and we intend to continue to take advantage to this opportunity to create value by returning capital to shareholder through additional share purchases. Given the current stock price, we believe purchasing THOR shares represents the best risk-adjusted return for our cash,” said Bob Martin, President and CEO of THOR Industries.