B. Riley analyst Susan Anderson told clients to reduce bullishness on Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) on Monday as sales slow and supply chain problems persist.

Overall, Anderson voiced pessimism in the company’s ability to turn around adverse sales and traffic trends.

“Our prior thesis was based on a turnaround in the business by closing unproductive stores, refreshing stores to drive traffic, improving their omni offering, and driving margins higher through expanding owned brands,” she explained. “While [CEO Mark] Tritton has been able to execute on some of these initiatives, including closing unproductive stores, selling off non-core banners, rolling out owned brands, and improving the omni-channel experience, store traffic has continued to decline and supply chain challenges have hindered sales.”

Adding to these Bed Bat & Beyond-specific (BBBY) issues, the ballooning inventories of competitors like Target (TGT), Kohl’s (KSS), and Walmart are likely to drive markdowns across the retail industry. As such, already pressured margins are likely to be squeezed further across the space, with Bed Bath & Beyond being hit particularly hard.

“While we believe Tritton was moving in the right direction, the near to medium term could be challenging due to a promotional environment and slowing consumer home spending given inflationary pressures,” she wrote, adding that quarterly comparisons are also growing tougher. “Finally, we believe the catalyst of unlocking value through the sale or spin off of BuyBuy Baby may be more difficult now as market volatility picks up.

Anderson’s prior bullish outlook had anticipated a sale to “unlock $1.5B to $2.0B in value” as activists continued to advise a spinoff. Under the current environment, this prospect is seemingly less and less likely, according to Anderson.

Given the expectations of significant challenges ahead, Anderson slashed her price target from $17 to just $7 and downgraded the stock to “Neutral”. Shares of the New Jersey-based retailer fell 1.7% in Monday’s premarket trading.

The company is anticipated to report earnings on Wednesday before the market open. Read more on the expectations for its release.