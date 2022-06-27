Industrial Nanotech lowers revenue outlook due to economic headwinds

Jun. 27, 2022 8:53 AM ETIndustrial Nanotech, Inc. (INTK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Industrial Nanotech (OTCPK:INTK) has released revised revenue now expecting second quarter's sales around $5M, down from company's prior expectation of exceeding $6M.
  • "Additionally, we expect to grow to quarterly revenue of $16M or $64M annualized, by the final quarter of 2022, which is one-third less than originally projected," said Stuart Burchill, CEO of Industrial Nanotech. 
  • The speciality chemicals company blamed global economic headwinds and supply chain complexities for guidance cut.
  • Updates on exclusive deal with Lowes home improvement retailer and new partnerships in the Middle East are scheduled to be released in the next two weeks.
  • Earlier: Industrial Nanotech launches new share repurchase program
