Industrial Nanotech lowers revenue outlook due to economic headwinds
Jun. 27, 2022 8:53 AM ETIndustrial Nanotech, Inc. (INTK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Industrial Nanotech (OTCPK:INTK) has released revised revenue now expecting second quarter's sales around $5M, down from company's prior expectation of exceeding $6M.
- "Additionally, we expect to grow to quarterly revenue of $16M or $64M annualized, by the final quarter of 2022, which is one-third less than originally projected," said Stuart Burchill, CEO of Industrial Nanotech.
- The speciality chemicals company blamed global economic headwinds and supply chain complexities for guidance cut.
- Updates on exclusive deal with Lowes home improvement retailer and new partnerships in the Middle East are scheduled to be released in the next two weeks.
- Earlier: Industrial Nanotech launches new share repurchase program