Lightwave logic joins the Russell 3000 Index
Jun. 27, 2022 8:54 AM ETLightwave Logic, Inc. (LWLG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) added to the Russell 3000 Index after the market opens on Monday, June 27, 2022.
"Our inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index is an important milestone and testament to the Company's potential. We have made unparalleled progress in the last twelve months with our competitively superior and unique technology. We believe we are well positioned to have our high-activity and high-stability organic polymers become ubiquitous in the fiber communications market. We expect that the awareness of being included in one of the most widely followed benchmarks will not only benefit our existing shareholders but will lead to a broader base of institutional investors." said Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic