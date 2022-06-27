Staffing 360 Solutions reports Q4 results

Jun. 27, 2022 8:55 AM ETStaffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Staffing 360 Solutions press release (NASDAQ:STAF): Q4 Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.6M.
  • Revenue of $50.79M (-5.6% Y/Y) misses by $5.16M.
  • CEO comment: “We are continuing our focus on increasing gross profit and gross margin, which is part of our ongoing trend towards a higher margin business model. We have also invested considerable effort towards the strengthening of our balance sheet. I look forward to discussing this in our upcoming conference call…along with the burgeoning opportunities before us since our acquisition in May of Headway Workforce Solutions. We believe that this is a 1 + 1 = 3 equation. The ongoing integration is proceeding smoothly and has already begun to yield results."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.