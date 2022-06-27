Staffing 360 Solutions reports Q4 results
Jun. 27, 2022 8:55 AM ETStaffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Staffing 360 Solutions press release (NASDAQ:STAF): Q4 Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.6M.
- Revenue of $50.79M (-5.6% Y/Y) misses by $5.16M.
- CEO comment: “We are continuing our focus on increasing gross profit and gross margin, which is part of our ongoing trend towards a higher margin business model. We have also invested considerable effort towards the strengthening of our balance sheet. I look forward to discussing this in our upcoming conference call…along with the burgeoning opportunities before us since our acquisition in May of Headway Workforce Solutions. We believe that this is a 1 + 1 = 3 equation. The ongoing integration is proceeding smoothly and has already begun to yield results."