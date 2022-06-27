Ameren (NYSE:AEE) said on Monday it plans to acquire the company's largest-ever solar facility, a 200 MW solar installation in central Missouri, from EDF Renewables (OTCPK:ECIFF); financial terms are not disclosed.

The Huck Finn Solar Project is expected to produce enough energy to power ~40K homes, and is designed to generate more than 25x the amount of energy of Missouri's largest existing solar facility.

Huck Finn is the latest project to be part of Ameren Missouri's planned addition of 2,800 MW in new, clean renewable generation by 2030, and the ninth solar facility the company has announced or put in service since 2019.

The company hopes the project will begin generating clean energy as soon as 2024.

Last week, Ameren (AEE) issued an updated 20-year energy plan to accelerate clean energy additions and bringing forward its net-zero carbon emissions goal by five years to 2045.