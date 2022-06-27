Jiuzi Holdings enters into LOI with subsidiary of Baoneng Auto Group

Jun. 27, 2022 8:58 AM ETJiuzi Holdings, Inc. (JZXN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) has announced that its operating entity, Hangzhou Zhitongche Technology has entered into a LOI with Kunshan Baoneng Auto Sales, the subsidiary of Baoneng Auto Group.
  • Pursuant to the LOI, Zhitongche intends to distribute Baoneng Auto's "Youbaoli" brand electric cars in Zhejiang Province and enjoys supplies at priority in all major cities of Zhejiang.
  • This strategic move was made in the context of the Chinese government's steady support for the development of NEV and the rapid growth of the NEV market in China.
  • The parties expect to enter into definitive agreement in September 2022.
