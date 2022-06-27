Voyager Digital issues default notice to crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital
Jun. 27, 2022 8:59 AM ETVoyager Digital Ltd. (VYGVF), BTC-USD, USDC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor4 Comments
- After Three Arrows Capital failed to make the required payments on its loan of 15,250 Bitcoins (BTC-USD) and $350M USD Coins (USDC-USD), crypto broker Voyager Digital (OTCQX:VYGVF), which backed that loan, has officially issued a notice of default to the troubled crypto hedge fund, according to a release dated Monday.
- The default notice came after Voyager (OTCQX:VYGVF) shares cratered around 60% in the week ended June 24 after it disclosed loan exposure of more than $660M to Three Arrows Capital, which suffered massive liquidations after its crypto bets broke down.
- In addition, Voyager (OTCQX:VYGVF) said it has used up $75M of the $200M credit line extended by Alameda to facilitate customer orders and withdrawals amid turbulent market conditions.
- Voyager (OTCQX:VYGVF) also said it had approximately $137M of cash and owned crypto assets on hand as of June 24.
- "We are working diligently and expeditiously to strengthen our balance sheet and pursuing options so we can continue to meet customer liquidity demands," said Voyager CEO Stephen Ehrlich.
- Last week, (June 23) Voyager Digital slashed its daily withdrawal limit to $10K from $25K.