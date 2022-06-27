Tuya prices 7.3M shares in global offering

Jun. 27, 2022 9:00 AM ETTuya Inc. (TUYA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) priced its global offering of 7.3M Class A ordinary shares consisting of a Hong Kong public offering and an international offering.
  • The final offering price for both the International Offering and the Hong Kong Public Offering has been set as HK$19.30/offer share.
  • Based on the ratio of one Class A ordinary share per NYSE-listed ADS, offering price leads to $2.46/ADS based on an exchange rate of HK$7.8494 to US$1.00.
  • International underwriters granted 30-days over-allotment option to purchase additional 1.095M offer shares at offer price.
  • Net proceeds are expected to be HK$70M which it plans to use for enhancing IoT technologies and infrastructure; enhancing its product offerings; improving sales and marketing; pursuing strategic partnerships, investments and acquisitions; and for working capital and other purposes.
  • Class A ordinary shares are expected to trade on Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on or about July 5 and the global offering is also expected to close on same day.
  • Shares trading 3.6% higher premarket.
