Barfresh Food Group to be a part of Russell Microcap Index
Jun. 27, 2022 9:08 AM ETBarfresh Food Group, Inc. (BRFH)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) will be joining the Russell Microcap Index at the conclusion of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. Market Open on June 27, 2022.
- Riccardo Delle Coste, CEO, stated, “We have made tremendous improvements in our business over the past year, including very strong top line growth and product expansion. Being added to the Russell Microcap index is validation of those improvements and we believe being added to the index will improve awareness of our strong growth story.”