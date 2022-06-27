Echo Lake Capital, Deerhaven Capital intend to acquire class A shares of U.S. Global Investors
Jun. 27, 2022 9:11 AM ETU.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Echo Lake Capital and Deerhaven Capital intend to acquire all the outstanding class A shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) for $5.30 per share.
- The consideration consists of $2.65 per share in cash and $2.65 per share in newly issued 8.5% preferred stock in the company, and represents a premium of 20% to GROW's Jun. 24 closing price.
- Also, the two companies intend to acquire all of GROW's outstanding class C shares. The class C stockholders would receive all of (i) GROW's 8% Hive debentures, (ii) GROW's investments in held-to-maturity debt securities valued at $1.0M and (iii) the company's other investments valued at $4.2M.
- The proposal is contingent upon GROW redeeming for cash proceeds of at least $6.7M the $7.0M of investments it had in US Global Investors Funds.
- A response to the proposal can be expected by Jul. 8.
- GROW shares were trading +5.90% pre-market.
- Source: Press Release