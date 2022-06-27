Echo Lake Capital, Deerhaven Capital intend to acquire class A shares of U.S. Global Investors

Jun. 27, 2022

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

  • Echo Lake Capital and Deerhaven Capital intend to acquire all the outstanding class A shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) for $5.30 per share.
  • The consideration consists of $2.65 per share in cash and $2.65 per share in newly issued 8.5% preferred stock in the company, and represents a premium of 20% to GROW's Jun. 24 closing price.
  • Also, the two companies intend to acquire all of GROW's outstanding class C shares. The class C stockholders would receive all of (i) GROW's 8% Hive debentures, (ii) GROW's investments in held-to-maturity debt securities valued at $1.0M and (iii) the company's other investments valued at $4.2M.
  • The proposal is contingent upon GROW redeeming for cash proceeds of at least $6.7M the $7.0M of investments it had in US Global Investors Funds.
  • A response to the proposal can be expected by Jul. 8.
  • GROW shares were trading +5.90% pre-market.
  • Source: Press Release
