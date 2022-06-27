Zymeworks appoints new science chief
- Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME), a clinical-stage biotech focused on cancer therapeutics, announced the appointment of biotech veteran Paul Moore as its new Chief Scientific Officer, effective next month.
- Dr. Moore is expected to join Zymeworks (ZYME) on July 18, the company said, adding that he will bring over 25 years of biotech experience in the discovery and development of biologics.
- Dr. Moore joins from MacroGenics, where he served as Vice President, Cell Biology and Immunology, leading the efforts in developing antibody-based therapeutics.
- At Zymeworks (ZYME), Dr. Moore will report directly to the Chief Executive, Kenneth Galbraith, and focus on advancing the company’s multispecific antibody and ADC programs to clinical studies while overseeing the Early Research and Development Group.
- Read: In May, Zymeworks (ZYME) announced its board rejected a buyout offer as the proposed deal "substantially undervalues" the company.