The Oncology Institute, McKesson expand strategic agreement for drug distribution
Jun. 27, 2022 9:11 AM ETThe Oncology Institute, Inc. (TOI), MCKBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Cancer-care provider The Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) on Monday said it had signed an expanded partnership with U.S.-drug distributor McKesson (NYSE:MCK) for drug distribution and clinical technology.
- The agreement is for multiple years and is expected to help streamline TOI's pharmaceutical distribution logistics.
- Cerritos, Calif.-based TOI was founded in 2007 and provides cancer-care through treatment centers, in-house dispensaries, and outpatient stem cell transplants and blood transfusions.
- McKesson last week said it was planning to form a joint venture combining its research arm with that of HCA Healthcare's (HCA) to create an oncology research organization.
- TOI stock closed 8.4% lower at $5.80 on Friday, while MCK ended 2.2% higher at $321.55.