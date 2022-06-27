Hillstream stock rises 28% on team up with Sapien Biosciences for cancer drug studies

Jun. 27, 2022 9:17 AM ETHillstream BioPharma, Inc. (HILS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) stock rose ~28% premarket on June 27 after the company said it was collaborating with Sapien Biosciences to evaluate HSB-1216 with immune checkpoint inhibitors.
  • Hillstream said HSB-1216 is an inducer of ferroptosis, a newly defined form of cell death.
  • Hillstream's CEO Randy Milby said the companies will begin studies of HSB-1216, in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's anti-PD1 antibody cancer drug Opdivo (nivolumab).
  • The companies will also study HSB-1216 with Bristol-Myers' Opdualag (nivolumab + relatlimab) to test if targeting a ferroptosis-associated metabolism in tumors could improve the efficacy of cancer immunotherapy, according to Milby.
  • "Previously, Sapien demonstrated potent anti-cancer activity of HSB-1216 in primary triple negative breast cancer cells which were presented at AACR 2020," said Sapien CEO Jugnu Jain.
  • HILS +28.32% to $0.97 June 27 premarket
