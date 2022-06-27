UiPath raises full year non-GAAP operating income guidance, reaffirms revenue
- UiPath (NYSE:PATH) announced that it is upgrading its outlook wherein it raised its non-GAAP operating income guidance for FY23 ending Jan.31, 2023 for reflecting expected efficiencies going forward.
- For FQ2 FY23, the company sees revenue in the range of $229 to $231M while ARR is seen between $1,040 to $1,042M as of July 31, 2022; non-GAAP operating loss in the range of $(60) to $(55M).
- For FY23, revenue is seen between $1,085 to $1,090M while ARR will range between $1,220 to $1,225M as of Jan. 31, 2023; non-GAAP operating income of ~$15M.
- Analysts consensus estimates for FQ2 revenue stands at $231.46M while for FY23 it is seen at $1.09B.
- Revenue guidance was reaffirmed provided in its FQ1 earnings call.
- Also, led by the company's restructuring actions to manage its operating expenses it will lead to overall reduction of ~5% of its global workforce with most of reductions expected to occur by end of FQ2.
- It estimates to incur ~$15M in restructuring expenses which will be recognized by end of FY23.
- Shares trading 1.2% higher premarket.