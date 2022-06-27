UiPath raises full year non-GAAP operating income guidance, reaffirms revenue

Jun. 27, 2022 9:18 AM ETUiPath Inc. (PATH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments

The Way Out Of Maze

Eoneren/iStock via Getty Images

  • UiPath (NYSE:PATH) announced that it is upgrading its outlook wherein it raised its non-GAAP operating income guidance for FY23 ending Jan.31, 2023 for reflecting expected efficiencies going forward.
  • For FQ2 FY23, the company sees revenue in the range of $229 to $231M while ARR is seen between $1,040 to $1,042M as of July 31, 2022; non-GAAP operating loss in the range of $(60) to $(55M).
  • For FY23, revenue is seen between $1,085 to $1,090M while ARR will range between $1,220 to $1,225M as of Jan. 31, 2023; non-GAAP operating income of ~$15M.
  • Analysts consensus estimates for FQ2 revenue stands at $231.46M while for FY23 it is seen at $1.09B.
  • Revenue guidance was reaffirmed provided in its FQ1 earnings call.
  • Also, led by the company's restructuring actions to manage its operating expenses it will lead to overall reduction of ~5% of its global workforce with most of reductions expected to occur by end of FQ2.
  • It estimates to incur ~$15M in restructuring expenses which will be recognized by end of FY23.
  • Shares trading 1.2% higher premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.