AeroClean Technologies gets $15M private placement
Jun. 27, 2022 9:20 AM ETAeroClean Technologies, Inc. (AERC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor for the purchase of 1.5M shares and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1.5M shares in a private placement.
- The purchase price for one share of common stock and a warrant to purchase one share of common stock is $10.00.
- The warrants have an exercise price of $11.00 per share.
- Gross proceeds from the private placement are expected to be $15M.
- The private placement is expected to close on or about June 29, 2022.