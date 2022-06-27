AeroClean Technologies gets $15M private placement

Jun. 27, 2022 9:20 AM ETAeroClean Technologies, Inc. (AERC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor for the purchase of 1.5M shares and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1.5M shares in a private placement.
  • The purchase price for one share of common stock and a warrant to purchase one share of common stock is $10.00.
  • The warrants have an exercise price of $11.00 per share.
  • Gross proceeds from the private placement are expected to be $15M.
  • The private placement is expected to close on or about June 29, 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.