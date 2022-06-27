Gladstone Investment sells stake in Bassett Creek Services; shares gain
Jun. 27, 2022 9:21 AM ETGladstone Investment (GAIN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) stock is rising 2.8% in Monday premarket trading as the asset manager sells its investment in Bassett Creek Services to Watterson, a portfolio company of Highview Capital. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.
- Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Bassett Creek Services provides restoration and renovation services across the U.S. In 2018, Gladstone (GAIN) had formed its portfolio company Bassett Creek Services in partnership with Bassett Creek Capital.
- As a result of the sale, Gladstone Investment (GAIN) said it has "received repayment of its debt investment at par and realized a meaningful capital gain on its equity investment."
- Moreover, "with the sale of Bassett Creek and from inception in 2005, Gladstone Investment has exited over 20 of its management supported buy-outs, generating significant net realized gains on these investments," said Gladstone President David Dullum.
