General Electric (NYSE:GE) said on Monday that Chairman and CEO Larry Culp will become CEO of GE Aviation in addition to his current duties, effective immediately, assuming responsibility for the company's key unit that will be GE's last to remain following its three-way breakup planned to conclude in 2024.

The company named John Slattery as GE Aviation's Executive VP and Chief Commercial Officer, and taps Russell Stokes as President and CEO, Commercial Engines and Services, GE Aviation.

"The Board and I decided it is the right time for me to take on this expanded role and work even more closely with the team to support our customers, meet the unprecedented demand ramp, and prepare for GE Aviation's future as an independent public company," Culp said.

Culp said recently that GE (GE) will seek to cut $2B in costs this year.