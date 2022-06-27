Occidental subsidiary, Manulife enter lease deal for carbon capture project in Louisiana
Jun. 27, 2022 9:23 AM ETOccidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- 1PointFive, a subsidiary of Occidental's (OXY) Low Carbon Ventures business, has entered into a lease agreement with Manulife Investment Management for ~27K acres of timberland in Western Louisiana.
- Through this agreement, 1PointFive gained access to subsurface pore space and surface rights to develop and operate a carbon sequestration hub, with access to permanently store industrial carbon emissions.
- Manulife Investment Management's acreage is said to offer excellent storage capacity within proximity to point source industrial emitters. Both parties will also explore other locations and projects across the region and country with the potential to add additional acreage for carbon removal and sequestration.
- Last week, Truist analyst raised his price target on Occidental's (OXY) to a Street-high $93, stating that there's a "good chance" that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) will buy Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). Berkshire bought another 9.6M shares in the oil company to raise its common stock ownership stake to 16.3%.
- OXY shares are trading 1.53% higher pre-market