  • Clinical-stage biotech NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) added ~56% in the pre-market Monday after the company announced favorable biomarker data for PrimeC, its lead experimental combo for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
  • The Stage III of its biomarker study was conducted in collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital to investigate the therapeutic effect of PrimeC.
  • Stage II results showed that in ALS patients who took part in NeuroSense's Phase IIa study, there was a statistically significant decline in disease-related biomarkers after 12 months of PrimeC therapy.
  • In contrast, the biomarker levels remained unchanged in ALS patients who received the standard of care, the company said citing data from Stage III.
  • "These results are very encouraging, especially in that they validate NeuroSense's clinical strategy,” Chief Executive of NeuroSense (NRSN) Alon Ben-Noon remarked.
  • The Phase IIa trial for PrimeC has already met its primary endpoints in ALS, and the Israel-based company is currently advancing a Phase IIb PARADIGM study for the candidate.
  • In March, NeuroSense (NRSN) shares surged after the FDA cleared a pharmacokinetic study for PrimeC.
