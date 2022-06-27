Ansys collaborates with SoftInWay to aid innovation in turbomachinery design
Jun. 27, 2022 9:29 AM ETANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) and SoftInWay, a design and analysis software provider for 1D-2D designs, come together to streamline the design workflow for single-stage, multi-stage, and multi-module turbomachinery.
- The new engineering workflow enables seamless, push-button design transfer between platforms for advanced multiphysics computational fluid dynamics (or CFD) and finite element analysis (or FEA) to support environmentally responsible, lower-emission engine designs for SoftInWay customers.
- "Nothing in the simulation world exists in a bubble, especially in the modern age. Integration is key and having the ability to seamlessly toggle between 0D-2D and 3D multiphysics simulation tools is going to be a necessity as we enter a new age of digitalization. Through this partnership, companies can fully automate the development process from the initial stages all the way to the completed design in one environment, which is extremely advantageous to any engineering workflow." said Leonid Moroz, CEO at SoftInWay.