AgEagle Aerial Systems prices $10M registered direct offering

Jun. 27, 2022 9:32 AM ETAgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE:UAVS) to issue 10,000 shares of Series F 5% Convertible Preferred Stock and warrants to purchase up to 10,416,667 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $0.96 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $10M.
  • The Series F Convertible Preferred will be convertible into 16,129,032 shares at a conversion price of $0.62 per share.
  • The Warrants are not exercisable for the first six months after issuance and have a three-year term from the exercise date.
  • The company expects the net proceeds from the offering to be approximately $9.92M and will use it for general working capital and capital expenditure purposes.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about June 29, 2022.
  • Commenting on the financing, Nicole Fernandez-McGovern, CFO of AgEagle, noted, “We are very pleased to be proceeding with this offering, which, upon closing, will further strengthen the Company’s liquidity position.”
