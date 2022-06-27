Seanergy Maritime receives listing approval on Nasdaq, ex-distribution date for United Maritime spin-off
Jun. 27, 2022 9:34 AM ETSeanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) announced that the application of United Maritime to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market has been approved.
- United shares are expected to commence trading on a standalone basis on the Nasdaq on the first trading day after the date of distribution, under the ticker "USEA".
- Through United, Seanergy plans to effect a spin-off of the company’s oldest Capesize vessel, the M/V Gloriuship.
- United is expected to adopt a diversified business model, with investments across various maritime sectors.
- Seanergy common shareholders will receive one United common share for every 118 Seanergy common shares held as of June 28, 2022, record date for the distribution which coincides with earlier announced record date for Seanergy’s cash dividend of $0.025/share for 1Q22.
- The distribution of United common shares is expected to be made on or around July 5, 2022.