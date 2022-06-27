FDA concludes Bioceres Crop Solutions' HB4 Wheat product is safe for use

Jun. 27, 2022 9:34 AM ETBioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

golden wheat field and sunny day

mesut zengin/iStock via Getty Images

  • Agriscience company Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) on Monday said that the U.S. FDA had concluded that its drought-tolerant HB4 Wheat product was safe for use.
  • The FDA said it had no further questions regarding the safety of the product, and that it did not raise issues that would require premarket review or approval the FDA.
  • Argentina-based BIOX said that the conclusion by the FDA was a step towards commercializing the wheat product in the U.S.
  • The FDA's conclusion follows recent approvals for HB4 Wheat by Brazil, Colombia, Australia and New Zealand for use in food and feed, BIOX said.
  • BIOX stock opened 3.2% higher at $13.38.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.