FDA concludes Bioceres Crop Solutions' HB4 Wheat product is safe for use
Jun. 27, 2022 9:34 AM ETBioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Agriscience company Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) on Monday said that the U.S. FDA had concluded that its drought-tolerant HB4 Wheat product was safe for use.
- The FDA said it had no further questions regarding the safety of the product, and that it did not raise issues that would require premarket review or approval the FDA.
- Argentina-based BIOX said that the conclusion by the FDA was a step towards commercializing the wheat product in the U.S.
- The FDA's conclusion follows recent approvals for HB4 Wheat by Brazil, Colombia, Australia and New Zealand for use in food and feed, BIOX said.
- BIOX stock opened 3.2% higher at $13.38.