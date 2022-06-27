W. R. Berkley forms new unit dedicated to offering workers' compensation insurance
Jun. 27, 2022 9:36 AM ETW. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) on Monday has formed a new business focused on providing workers' compensation insurance to large businesses based in California.
- Wayne Bryan, who has nearly 35 years of California workers’ compensation experience, is being appointed president of Berkley Enterprise Risk. And Hale Johnston, who has a 30-year career in insurance, is being been named chief operating officer, the property and casualty insurer said. The appointments are effective immediately.
- “Berkley Enterprise Risk Solutions will offer specialized workers’ compensation solutions to California-based clients with sophisticated risk management capabilities and interests," said W. R. Berkley CEO and President W. Robert Berkley, Jr.
- In February 2021, W. R. Berkley appointed a new head for W. R. Berkley Syndicate Management.