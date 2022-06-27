Core Scientific to join Russell 3000 Index
Jun. 27, 2022 9:42 AM ETCore Scientific, Inc. (CORZ)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) to join the Russell 3000 Index at the conclusion of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens today, June 27.
- “Inclusion in the Russell 3000 index less than six months after we became a public company represents an important acknowledgement of Core Scientific’s business fundamentals and strong position as a blockchain data center leader. We look forward to continued engagement with the investment community as we execute our growth plans to create shareholder value.” said Mike Levitt, CEO.