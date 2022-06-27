BiomX begins dosing of BX004 in trial to treat respiratory infections in cystic fibrosis patients
Jun. 27, 2022 9:50 AM ETBiomX Inc. (PHGE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- BiomX (NYSE:PHGE) said the first two patients were dosed in a phase 1b/2a trial of BX004 to treat chronic respiratory infections in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF).
- The phase 1b/2a study will consist of two parts. Part 1 will evaluate BX004 in eight patients with CF in a single ascending dose and multiple dose design, with results expected in Q3 2022, according to the company's June 27 press release.
- Part 2 will consist of 24 patients with CF who will either receive BX004 or a placebo and results are expected in Q1 2023.
- BiomX (PHGE) noted that in January 2022, it received a Therapeutics Development award of up to $5M from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation under which the Foundation agreed to buy up to $5M worth of BiomX common stock in two tranches. The The first tranche of $3M was received on Dec. 21, 2021.