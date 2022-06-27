LM Funding America signs agreement with multi-state data hosting company
Jun. 27, 2022 9:48 AM ETLM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) entered into a hosting and services agreement with a multi-state data hosting company to host up to 4,200 of the company's S19J Pro Antminer Machines.
- The company expects that once all 4.2K machines are operational at the new facility, LMFA will have a total capacity of ~420 petahash capable of generating ~53 Bitcoin/month based on difficulty rates.
- It sees all of its 5K newly purchased miners, including 800 miners not being hosted by the new vendor, will be operational by Q4 of 2022, potentially generating 504 petahash.
- The new agreement is for 60 months and includes full hosting and management services.