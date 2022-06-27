Acer Therapeutics begins phase 3 trial of Edsivo to treat rare genetic disorder treatment
Jun. 27, 2022 9:59 AM ETAcer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) said on Monday it had begun patient screening in its Phase 3 trial of Edsivo to treat patients with COL3A1-positive vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (vEDS), a rare genetic disorder that can cause blood vessels to fatally rupture.
- The main goal of the trial is to check whether the therapy, Edsivo, reduces the occurrence of vEDS-related clinical events requiring medical attention, including fatal and non-fatal cardiac or arterial events, uterine rupture, intestinal rupture, unexplained sudden death, compared to placebo.
- Acer plans to enroll about 150 COL3A1-positive vEDS patients in the U.S.